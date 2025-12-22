Heritage Foundation Losing Staff to Mike Pence

Mike Pence is quietly turning his post-vice-presidential nonprofit into a refuge for conservatives breaking with the Heritage Foundation. The Wall Street Journal reports that about 15 staffers are jumping ship to Advancing American Freedom, the advocacy group Pence launched in 2021. Those leaving include John Malcolm, who ran Heritage's legal and judicial center, and economic policy director Richard Stern. The Heritage Foundation remains a powerful force on the right, but it's been beset by recent controversies, most notably leader Kevin Roberts' defense of Tucker Carlson's friendly interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, for which Roberts later apologized .

"Why these people are coming our way is that Heritage and some other voices and commentators have embraced big-government populism and have been willing to tolerate antisemitism," Pence tells the Journal. He also faulted the think tank for backing tariffs, pulling support for Ukraine, flirting with "isolationism," and supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary. Heritage is publicly downplaying the exodus.

"Heritage has always welcomed debate, but alignment on mission and loyalty to the institution are non-negotiable," the foundation's Andy Olivastro tells the National Review in a statement. "A handful of staff chose a different path—some through disruption, others through disloyalty." The split underscores a wider fight on the right as Republicans look beyond the end of Trump's term in 2029. At conservative gatherings such as "AmericaFest," figures like Pence and podcast host Ben Shapiro are openly arguing over foreign policy, economic populism, and the party's future leadership, while Trump-aligned politicians such as Vice President JD Vance draw enthusiastic crowds.