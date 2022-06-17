Man Dies After Running Out of Gas in Death Valley

(Newser) – Visitors to Death Valley National Park found the body of a man there Tuesday, and authorities say he died after running out of gas in the California park. David Kelleher, 67, was found dead about 2.5 miles from his vehicle, which had a note in it reading "out of gas," CBS News reports. He was apparently walking from Zabriskie Point toward Furnace Creek, officials say. He was just 30 feet from Route 190 when he died, but the highway was difficult to see due to terrain and a mesquite tree.

Kelleher had not been reported missing, but a search had been launched after a park ranger spotted his vehicle alone in the Zabriskie Point parking lot June 11 and remembered it had been there since June 8, CNN reports. Temperatures of above 120 degrees at times hampered the search for him. On May 30, Kelleher had been cited for off-road driving at the park, and he told the park ranger at the time that he didn't have much gas. Another man, 69-year-old John McCarry, also died in the park recently. He was last heard from May 15, and his body was found June 1, Inyo News reports. Another man is still missing after his vehicle was found abandoned at a campground in May.