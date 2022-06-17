Ripley's Insists Kim Did Not Damage the Marilyn Dress

(Newser) – Ripley's Believe It or Not! says you should not believe the claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown when she wore it to the Met Gala last month. "Kim Kardashian wearing the 'Happy Birthday' dress has been hotly contested, but the fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala," reads a statement from Ripley's cited by NBC News and the AP. "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," says a VP in the statement. Ripley's tells the New York Post Kardashian gave the gown, which Monroe herself reportedly had to be sewn into, "the utmost respect."

ChadMichael Morrisette, the mannequin supply company owner who has previously handled the dress Monroe wore to serenade John F. Kennedy and who took the images that went viral, says the photos he took show new damage to the gown, insisting it was not in that condition any of the more than a dozen times he's viewed it over the years. (It was a friend and fellow Monroe collector who posted Morrisette's photos.) But Ripley's says that as early as 2017, a report on the condition of the dress says "a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes" and other damage. Other than a rep passing along the Ripley's statement, Kardashian has not commented on the controversy. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)