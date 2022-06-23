Report: Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Will Divorce

(Newser) – The news comes by way of unnamed sources, but the New York Times and Washington Post are reporting that Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are calling it quits after six years of marriage. Both newspapers cite two people who have knowledge of the decision. The Times reports the move would be "unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses [Murdoch] holds stakes in" though it "could reverberate throughout his business empire"; it does not detail how, though the Post suggests Murdoch might devote more attention to his companies as a result.

On-the-record comments are hard to come by, but the Times describes some people who are close to Murdoch as expressing surprise, and notes that attendees of Murdoch's 90th birthday party in New York City last year described model-actress Hall, who is 65 and was previously married to Mick Jagger, as "doting." The Post, which notes the split would mean Murdoch's fourth marriage was his shortest, focuses in its report on the fact that the couple during their years together have "managed to avoid most of the tabloid friction that crackled through his previous union with Wendi Deng." That marriage lasted 15 years. Prior to Deng, Murdoch was married to Anna, a former newspaper reporter, for 32 years, and to model Patricia Booker for 11 years. (Read more Rupert Murdoch stories.)