This Is the Most Livable City in the World

Vienna is No. 1, while no US city cracks the top 10
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 23, 2022 5:35 PM CDT
This Is the Most Livable City in the World
The Vienna skyline. The Austrian city has been dubbed the most livable in the world.   (Getty/bmvdwest)

(Newser) – The Economist Intelligence Unit is out with its annual ranking of the most livable major cities in the world, based on metrics including infrastructure, health care, crime rates, education, culture, and political stability. Vienna is this year's No. 1, with Europe and Canada dominating the top spots. What Fast Company finds notable is that not a single US city cracks the top 10. New York comes in at No. 51, notes DW.com, with other notable entrants including Paris (19), London (33), and Milan, Italy (49). The top 10:

  1. Vienna, Austria
  2. Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. Zurich, Switzerland
  4. Calgary, Canada
  5. Vancouver, Canada
  6. Geneva, Switzerland
  7. Frankfurt, Germany
  8. Toronto, Canada
  9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  10. Osaka, Japan (tie)
  11. Melbourne, Australia (tie)

And the bottom 10:

  1. Tehran, Iran
  2. Douala, Cameroon
  3. Harare, Zimbabwe
  4. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  6. Karachi, Pakistan
  7. Algiers, Algeria
  8. Tripoli, Libya
  9. Lagos, Nigeria
  10. Damascus, Syria
(Read more top cities stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X