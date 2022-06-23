This Is the Most Livable City in the World

(Newser)
The Economist Intelligence Unit is out with its annual ranking of the most livable major cities in the world, based on metrics including infrastructure, health care, crime rates, education, culture, and political stability. Vienna is this year's No. 1, with Europe and Canada dominating the top spots. What Fast Company finds notable is that not a single US city cracks the top 10. New York comes in at No. 51, notes DW.com, with other notable entrants including Paris (19), London (33), and Milan, Italy (49). The top 10:
- Vienna, Austria
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Zurich, Switzerland
- Calgary, Canada
- Vancouver, Canada
- Geneva, Switzerland
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Toronto, Canada
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Osaka, Japan (tie)
- Melbourne, Australia (tie)
And the bottom 10:
- Tehran, Iran
- Douala, Cameroon
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
- Karachi, Pakistan
- Algiers, Algeria
- Tripoli, Libya
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Damascus, Syria
