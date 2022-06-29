Video: Bison Attacks Family in Yellowstone

(Newser) – A bull bison attacked a family walking on a boardwalk at Yellowstone National Park Monday, goring a 34-year-old man. The Colorado man was with his family when the bison charged the group multiple times, ultimately goring the man in the arm, KBZK reports. He was taken by ambulance to a local medical center and is recovering, 9 News reports. The incident was caught on video by Rob Goodell, who had been following the bison from a distance for a while before the encounter, which is under investigation by park officials, took place.

Goodell tells KDVR the man got too close to the bison, angering it, and then when a child in the group ran toward an older couple, the bison charged them as well. No one else was injured in the incident. Tourists "always want to get closer and closer for photos," a park manager at a Utah park says. "But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it's because the person got too close." Yellowstone officials noted in a press release that visitors must stay more than 25 feet away from bison: "This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual."