Cops: Man Was Shot Dead for Driving Too Slowly

(Newser) – Days atter a Subway employee was fatally shot by a customer who complained about too much mayo on his sandwich, another senseless killing: Police say a man was shot dead near Philadelphia Wednesday morning because somebody thought he was driving too slowly. Authorities say 54-year-old King Hau was fatally shot in Springfield Township, around 10 miles west of downtown Philadelphia, by a passenger from a dark-colored SUV that pulled in front of him while he was stopped at a red light, NBC reports. Witnesses said the man fired two shots into King's windscreen.

Witnesses said King was shot in the shoulder and face. His wife, who was in the passenger seat, ran to a nearby home to seek help. A woman who witnessed the shooting got out of her car to provide first aid but King died from his injuries at a local hospital, reports CBS Philadelphia. Springfield Police Chief Joe Daly says there is no sign that King, an immigrant from Vietnam who lives in the township, knew the suspect or had even exchanged words with him, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

"This was a horrendous, unnecessary death of an individual for nothing more than a perceived traffic violation," Daly told reporters. "Mr. King lost his life today for driving his car too slowly during rush-hour traffic." Authorities say the suspect got back in the SUV after shooting King and the female driver sped off. "The entire law enforcement community in Delaware County has made this case a priority," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "We will not stop until we bring this killer to justice."