'Victory for White Life' Congresswoman Wins Her Primary And more from Tuesday's primaries By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 29, 2022 12:16 AM CDT Copied Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., left, is joined by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on stage at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill., Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig via AP) (Newser) – Rep. Mary Miller, the Illinois Republican who recently "misspoke" and called the overturning of Roe v. Wade a "victory for white life," beat a fellow incumbent to win her primary Tuesday, the AP reports. The Donald Trump-endorsed Miller, who also once quoted Adolf Hitler, was up against her colleague, Rep. Rodney Davis, in a newly drawn congressional district. More from Tuesday's primaries, which were held in seven states: Businessman Joe O'Dea became one of the only abortion-rights-supporting Republicans in the nation to win a statewide primary this year, beating Trump loyalist Rep. Ron Hanks in Colorado's Republican primary for the US Senate, the AP reports. Trump-backed farmer Darren Bailey easily cruised to the GOP nomination in the Illinois governor's race, which is just what current Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker wanted to happen in the odd, historic primary. Colorado Republicans rejected two of the state's most prominent election deniers: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost in the secretary of state primary, and State Rep. Ron Hanks, who lost his US Senate primary. But also in Colorado, firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert easily defeated her primary challenger, moderate state Sen. Don Coram, the AP reports. In Mississippi, Trump loyalist Michael Cassidy lost a runoff election to incumbent Rep. Michael Guest, who defied Trump by voting to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Cassidy said in campaign speeches that Guest had done nothing to stop "the persecution of Jan. 6 political prisoners." Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November, the AP reports. Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's Republican primary Tuesday, brushing off attacks from two challengers who criticized him for his unwavering loyalty to Trump and uncompromising lawmaking style, the AP reports.