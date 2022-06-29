'Victory for White Life' Congresswoman Wins Her Primary

(Newser) – Rep. Mary Miller, the Illinois Republican who recently "misspoke" and called the overturning of Roe v. Wade a "victory for white life," beat a fellow incumbent to win her primary Tuesday, the AP reports. The Donald Trump-endorsed Miller, who also once quoted Adolf Hitler, was up against her colleague, Rep. Rodney Davis, in a newly drawn congressional district. More from Tuesday's primaries, which were held in seven states:

Businessman Joe O'Dea became one of the only abortion-rights-supporting Republicans in the nation to win a statewide primary this year, beating Trump loyalist Rep. Ron Hanks in Colorado’s Republican primary for the US Senate, the AP reports.