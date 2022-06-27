(Newser) – The Illinois primary is Tuesday, and the governor's race is generating national attention. When the dust settles, it may end up being the most expensive nonpresidential race in history, reports the New York Times. The main reason for that is that three extremely rich people are pouring money into the contest—including the Democratic incumbent, Gov. JB Pritzker, notes NPR. But the money is being spent in ways you might not expect.

The players: Pritzker is expected to easily win the Democratic primary. The real battle is among six GOP candidates vying for the chance to face him in November, per WBEZ. Of them, the front-runners are far-right state Sen. Darren Bailey, who's endorsed by former President Trump, and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a more moderate candidate backed by the state's GOP establishment. Bailey has a double-digit lead in the latest polls, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.