Star Goalie's Career Takes Unexpected Turn in Russia

(Newser) – Ivan Fedotov is a 25-year-old star goalie in Russia who seemed destined to duplicate the feat in the NHL, especially after the Philadelphia Flyers signed him to a contract in May. Now, however, his hockey future is very much in doubt—he was detained last week in Russia as a "draft dodger" and may have been forced into military service, reports the Moscow Times. Coverage:

The player: Fedotov helped lead the Russian team to a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics and has been "brilliant" in his Russian league, per a profile in the Bucks County Courier Times. The NHL's Flyers saw him as a "secret weapon" and signed him to a $925,000 entry-level contract. He was on track to be the team's back-up goalie next season.