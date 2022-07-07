Joe Rogan Distances Himself From Trump

(Newser) – There's wide overlap among supporters of controversial podcaster Joe Rogan and former President Trump, notes the New York Times. Which is why comments Rogan made this week as a guest on the Lex Fridman podcast are generating headlines.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form," said Rogan, per USA Today. (See the clip here.) "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I've said no every time, I don't want to help him, I'm not interested in helping him."

Rogan also referred to Trump as a "polarizing figure" and "an existential threat to democracy itself." Though, as Newsweek points out, it's not entirely clear whether the latter comment represents Rogan's view or his characterization of the views of Trump's critics. (The Trump comments start about the 18:10 mark here.) Rogan doled out criticism of Trump's foes, too, complaining that "so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him."

Rogan previously took a lot of flak from critics who accused his show of promoting anti-vaccine views, and he subsequently acknowledged that he isn't always as well versed on subjects as he should be. "I don't always get it right," he said this year, per the Washington Post. In response to the controversy, Trump offered him unsolicited advice. “Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened.” (Read more Joe Rogan stories.)