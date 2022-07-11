Big Shifts Are Close for World's Population

(Newser) – A new UN report on Monday—aka World Population Day—sees some major milestones on the horizon, including a pending shift for the title of most populous nation. Some of the nuggets highlighted, including in coverage at Quartz and the Hindu:

The world's population is expected to reach 8 billion in mid-November. The UN projects the figure to reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in the 2080s, where it would remain until 2100. No. 1: India is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous nation in 2023. The UN puts India's current figure at 1.412 billion, just shy of China's 1.426 billion. (The latest US census numbers put the US population at 331 million, a distant No. 3 on the world list.)