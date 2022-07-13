Elon Musk Fires Back at Trump

(Newser) – It's official: Elon Musk and Donald Trump are feuding. After Trump ripped Musk as a "bulls--- artist" who lied to him about voting Republican (and predicted Musk will never run Twitter), Musk on Monday night fired back on, yes, Twitter. "I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk tweeted in response to a Breitbart News post about Trump's "BS artist" comment. He added in subsequent tweets, "Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69. ... Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America."

He also replied with simply "Not true" to a Bongino Report article titled, "Donald Trump: Elon Musk Told Me He Voted for Me." It's not clear whether he meant it's not true that he voted for Trump, or it's not true that he told Trump so. As for the next time he votes for president, Musk again suggested he'll back Ron DeSantis if he runs in 2024, and said that against President Biden, the Florida governor "doesn't even need to campaign" to win. And as far as Trump is concerned, Musk also offered some advice to Democrats: "Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Trump, of course, wasn't going to take that lying down; on Tuesday night the former POTUS was making his own comments about Musk on his own social media network. Trump's Truth Social post, per the Daily Beast: "When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it." Musk responded "Lmaooo" to a tweet about Trump's comments, then later replied with a Simpsons-themed "Old Man Yells at Cloud" meme.