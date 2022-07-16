US Cities Seeing Most Cuts in Home Prices

(Newser) – The pandemic saw house prices soar across the country, but higher interest rates and increasing supply are now helping cool the previously red-hot real estate market in many areas. If you're looking to buy now, you're likely to find that prices have been reduced from the original listing in certain major cities. Redfin surveyed 97 US metropolitan areas to find those with the highest percentage of homes that saw a price drop in the month of June, per CNBC. The top 10:

Boise, Idaho: 61.5% of homes on the market saw a price drop in June. Denver, Colorado: 55.1% Salt Lake City, Utah: 51.6% Tacoma, Washington: 49.5% Grand Rapids, Michigan: 49.3% Sacramento, California: 48.7% Seattle, Washington: 46.3% Portland, Oregon: 45.7% Tampa, Florida: 44.5% Indianapolis, Indiana: 44.1%