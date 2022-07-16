(Newser) – Rowdy the cat has had quite the summer so far. First she traveled on a plane from Germany to the United States, after her family decided to move back to the US after more than 15 years abroad. Then, in a more unplanned adventure, the 4-year-old feline spent nearly three weeks lost in Boston's Logan Airport after fleeing from her cat carrier upon her arrival in the US. CNN reports that adventure has now come to a close, after staff laid traps and finally caught her Wednesday. Rowdy's escape came on June 24, when the husband of her owner, Patty Sahli, went to retrieve the cat from the cargo area of their Lufthansa plane after landing.

Sahli says her spouse told her that the door to the carrier somehow fell open and Rowdy dashed out after a bird. "Three people tried to chase her but they were not successful," Sahli says. And the hunt was on for Rowdy, who was spotted occasionally over the next couple of weeks but eluded capture, per Jalopnik. Safe-release traps and cameras were set up, and finally, on Wednesday, Rowdy emerged in Terminal E, seemingly willingly. "Whether out of fatigue or hunger we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," the airport said in a release, per CNN.

"Searching for Rowdy became a community effort, with everyone from construction workers to airline staff constantly on the lookout hoping for a positive outcome," the release adds. A spokesperson for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which had loaned traps to the airport, tells NBC Boston that Rowdy was scared and hungry but otherwise doing fine. Sahli tells NBC that Lufthansa arranged to fly her from her new Florida home to Boston on Friday, and that she's set to be reunited with Rowdy on Saturday morning. "We're so glad it's a happy ending," Sahli tells CNN. "I couldn't think about ... if we never found her, or she got hurt."