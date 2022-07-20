Pearl Jam: Wildfire Smoke at Gig Harmed Vedder's Throat

(Newser) – The wildfires sweeping across Europe have caused the cancelation of a Pearl Jam concert—and it's not because the Vienna venue is at risk. The band called off the concert hours before showtime Wednesday, saying singer Eddie Vedder's throat had been damaged due to heat, dust, and smoke from the fires that reached an outdoor concert near Paris, Rolling Stone reports. Vedder has seen doctors and been treated but "as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," the band said in a statement on Instagram.

"This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved," the band wrote.

"Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend." The band apologized and said they had tried to find ways to go ahead with the concert, People reports. "Ed wants to play," they wrote. "There’s just no throat available at this time." The band has three dates remaining on its European tour, including a Friday concert in Prague. (Read more Eddie Vedder stories.)