(Newser) – A Pennsylvania man has been hospitalized after cops shot and killed a snake they say was strangling him. CBS Philadelphia reports that police in Upper Macungie Township received a call around 2pm Wednesday about a man in cardiac arrest, with a snake said to be encircling his neck. When officers arrived on the scene in Fogelsville, that's exactly what they found: the 28-year-old man lying on the ground, unresponsive, the large midsection of a 15-foot snake wrapped around the man's throat.

Police say that one of the responding officers was able to fire off a shot at the snake's head without hurting the man under attack, at which point the officers were able to yank the man out of the snake's grip. The man was transported to a local hospital; there's no word on his condition. Police say they believe the snake was a pet that had grown quite large, per NBC Philadelphia. It's not clear what kind of snake it was, but it put up a fight to live, even after it had been shot. Lt. Peter Nickischer tells WPVI, "It wasn't like it just died. It started to slither away." The snake did eventually succumb to its injuries.