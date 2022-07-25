Woman Opens Fire Inside Dallas Airport

Officer wounds her at Love Field, and no other injuries are reported
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 25, 2022 12:40 PM CDT
Woman Opens Fire at Dallas Airport
File photo of passengers at Love Field in Dallas.   (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(Newser) – A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. No other injuries have been reported. The woman was dropped off at the airport, walked inside, and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters, per the AP. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun, and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities," wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and her condition was not immediately reported, per NBC DFW. Garcia didn't release the woman's name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.

X