Police Release Details, Video of Dallas Airport Shooting

(Newser) – Police have released video and details about Monday's officer-involved shooting at Dallas Love Field airport. Per NBC News, surveillance video shows the suspect—identified as Portia Odufuwa, 37—exiting a red Uber in the drop-off area and entering the terminal. After a brief trip to the bathroom, she entered the ticketing area. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that the suspect said she wanted to make an announcement and then started to "ramble, talking about a marriage, incarceration, and that she was going to blow up the airport" before removing a handgun from her sweatshirt. Chaos ensued as travelers scrambled for cover.

Officer Ronald Cronin, a 15-year-veteran of the Dallas PD, engaged the suspect and gave "verbal commands to drop the weapon." Police say Odufuwa aimed her gun at the ceiling and fired three shots; she then allegedly pointed it at the officer, who fired eight or nine shots. The Dallas Morning News reports the suspect was hit multiple times in her "lower extremities." Body cam footage then shows Cronin and other officers approaching cautiously before taking the suspect into custody. Garcia praised Cronin, saying, "We can do all the training in the world to prepare for these types of events, but what it comes down to in the end is sheer bravery and courage. I'm very proud of him."

Although it is not clear in the video, investigators later discovered a round "with a trajectory that was located in the kiosk near where" Officer Cronin took cover, which they say in an affidavit "confirmed [the suspect] was shooting at the officer." Odufuwa underwent surgery and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Additional federal charges are possible, according to Fox 4, which notes that Odufuwa has a lengthy criminal record and "a history of mental health evaluations following arrests." She is prohibited from owning a firearm in Texas. Police say they are working to figure out where she got the handgun, which was not registered to her.