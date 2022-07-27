3 People Lost Their Lives in Glacier National Park This Week

(Newser) – It's been a deadly week in Glacier National Park. Park officials on Tuesday confirmed that three people have died in two separate incidents in the park. On Monday, the bodies of two experienced 67-year-old climbers were recovered. Per a press release from the park that cites "park staff who knew the men personally," Brian McKenzie Kennedy and Jack Dewayne Beard, both of Montana, were expert climbers who have been summitting Glacier's peaks for decades.

"As long-time members, both men contributed greatly to the Glacier Mountaineering Society and were well-known in the Flathead Valley community," the release adds. The men planned to hike out on Friday to climb Dusty Star Mountain and were reported missing Sunday. Their vehicle was located at the trailhead, and the Daily Inter Lake reports an air search focused on the east side route of approach, which features "extremely dense" vegetation and "potentially dangerous terrain." The bodies were spotted and recovered on Monday.

That same day, an unnamed 79-year-old Florida man fell to his death while trying to climb a steep off-trail slope with friends on Rising Wolf Mountain. The man's friends called for help, and his unconscious body was recovered by helicopter and airlifted to a ranger station, reports CNN. He was later declared dead. A 2020 analysis found 2,727 people lost their lives at US national parks between the years 2007 and 2018. That worked out to roughly 8 deaths per 10 million park visits. (Read more Glacier National Park stories.)