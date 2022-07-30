After Negative Tests, Biden Has a Positive One

(Newser) – After President Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, his test Saturday came up positive, and his physician said he's entering "strict isolation." The president has no new symptoms, Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter, and "continues to feel quite well." Because of that, O'Connor said "there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time" of Biden, who had been given Paxlovid for five days, Axios reports. The president had ended his previous isolation on Wednesday.

O'Connor described the infection as a rebound case of COVID-19. A Mayo Clinic study released last month found that such cases are possible but relatively rare in patients who take Paxlovid. That possibility is why Biden, 79, was being tested more often, his doctor said Saturday. The chief executive of Pfizer earlier had said patients whose symptoms return should resume Paxlovid treatment, per Bloomberg.