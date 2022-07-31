Nope Falls to Super-Pets

(Newser) – The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend, as the animated DC League of Super-Pets opened in theaters across North America. The superhero spinoff about Superman's dog earned $23 million from 4,314 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Though slightly less than expected, it was enough to capture first place and knock Jordan Peele's Nope into second. Analysts had pegged DC League of Super-Pets for a $25 million launch, on the lower end for animated openings this summer, the AP reports. In June, the $50.6 million for Lightyear was considered underwhelming for the $200 million Disney/Pixar movie. In early July, Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru captured $107 million in its first three days.

Major new theatrical releases were limited this weekend, and things are slowing down at the domestic box office heading into August, which is not uncommon. There are still big films to come, including Sony's Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, which speeds into theaters next weekend. “July generated over $1 billion, and that’s impressive. It's the first billion-dollar month since December 2019," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "That gives us a tailwind going into August, but don’t expect any $100 million debuts for a while."

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

