Dee Snider to Kari Lake: 'Write Your Own Damn Song'

(Newser) – Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider hasn't been happy about Kari Lake's campaign using "We're Not Gonna Take It"—and it was apparently the last straw when the Arizona Republican's campaign tweeted some of the lyrics Sunday, tagging him in the post. "HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: 'We've got the right to CHOOSE!'" Snider tweeted, saying the anti-abortion Lake had co-opted a "PRO-CHOICE anthem." "It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons!" Snider wrote, saying that as the songwriter and singer, he denounces everything Lake stands for. He added: "Write your own damn song!"

Lake is the frontrunner in the state's GOP race for governor, and her campaign regularly uses the song at rallies. In subsequent tweets, Snider denied that he was trying to censor her, saying that while he doesn't try to block people he disagrees from using the song, he will denounce them, the New York Daily News reports. He said he is a Christian and has voted for Republicans in the past, including former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Snider said that while he abhors what Lake stands for, he "can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song." He added: "I wrote it for everyone...cherry picking who uses it is censorship." (In 2020, he slammed anti-maskers for using the song.)