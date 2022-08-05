The View Gets Its New Conservative Voice

(Newser) – The View's new requisite conservative co-host will be Alyssa Farah Griffin. The former Trump aide (turned Trump critic following the Capitol insurrection) is replacing Meghan McCain, who joined the daytime talk show in 2017 and left last year, Axios reports. Her vacant seat has been filled with other conservative guest hosts since then, Entertainment Weekly reports. Among those was Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who returned to the show Wednesday after departing in 2013 following a decade as a co-host. Candace Cameron Bure was also once the show's conservative voice, from 2015 to 2016.

Ana Navarro, who has served as a regular guest host since 2018, was also named a new co-host Thursday. She's also a Republican, though Salon reports she and Griffin have "clashing political takes." (Read more The View stories.)