Lightning Strikes 4 People in Lafayette Park

2 men and 2 women are hospitalized in critical condition
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 4, 2022 7:55 PM CDT
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington in May 2021.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Newser) – Four people received life-threatening injuries Thursday evening when they apparently were struck by lightning near the White House. Two men and two women, all adults, were found in the center of Lafayette Square, which is next to the White House. They were about 100 feet from the Andrew Jackson statue, the Washington Post reports. All were hospitalized in critical condition, DC fire officials tweeted. The park was closed after the strike, per WTOP, with emergency vehicles lined up along a White House fence. A severe thunderstorm had rolled through the area just before the lightning strike. (Read more lightning strike stories.)

