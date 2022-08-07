Entertainment / Anne Heche Anne Heche Remains in Intensive Care After Crash Family of 53-year-old actor asks for privacy as LAPD investigates crash By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 7, 2022 6:02 AM CDT Copied Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Newser) – Anne Heche remains in intensive care after she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles on Friday and set off a fire. People confirms that the 53-year-old actor is intubated after suffering burns. No one else was injured in the 11am crash in LA's Mar Vista neighborhood. Family statement: “Anne is currently in stable condition," said Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, per the AP. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time." Serious injuries: Multiple stories about the crash agree on one thing: Heche was seriously injured. A quote at CNN, from a source described as close to Heche, put it this way: "Anne is in the ICU; she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash." What happened: The LAPD says Heche's Mini Cooper was traveling at a high rate of speed on a residential street when it came to an intersection, possibly hit a curb, and then careened into the two-story home, reports NBC Los Angeles. Police also are investigating whether Heche was involved in an another accident shortly before this one. (TMZ reported that she allegedly crashed into a garage but left the scene.) History: The crash is drawing attention to Heche's previous mental health struggles, which she wrote about in a 2001 memoir Call Me Crazy, per the AP. "This is deeply sad," tweeted write Steve Huff, per NPR. "She's been pretty open about her mental health challenges but as anyone who has had loved ones suffering from certain disorders knows, there are many people who never treat their illness appropriately for very long." Heche also has recounted the unwelcome scrutiny she endured when she dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. Soon after they broke up, she was hospitalized after knocking on a stranger's door and speaking incoherently. Still busy: Heche, who rose to fame in the 1990s with such films as Donnie Brasco, Volcano, and Return to Paradise, was busy of late as well. People ticks off recent projects: She finished shooting Lifetime's Girl in Room 13 in June, will star with Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming thriller Full Ride, and has roles in All Rise on OWN and Idol on HBO. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)