Anne Heche Remains in Intensive Care After Crash

(Newser) – Anne Heche remains in intensive care after she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles on Friday and set off a fire. People confirms that the 53-year-old actor is intubated after suffering burns. No one else was injured in the 11am crash in LA's Mar Vista neighborhood.

“Anne is currently in stable condition," said Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, per the AP. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time." Serious injuries: Multiple stories about the crash agree on one thing: Heche was seriously injured. A quote at CNN, from a source described as close to Heche, put it this way: "Anne is in the ICU; she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash."