Ted Cruz on 2024: I'll 'Wait and See' if Trump Runs

(Newser) – The man who finished second to Donald Trump in the GOP primary race of 2016 appears to be deferring to the former president in regard to 2024. "Everyone is going to wait and see what Donald Trump decides and make decisions from there," GOP Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News at a CPAC event in Dallas, when asked if he would run again. Trump, of course, has not announced whether he intends to seek re-election. He's been sounding very much like a candidate of late, though one major poll suggests most Republican voters would prefer that somebody else be their candidate.

As Axios notes, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has emerged as the clear No. 2 to Trump in the current polls. DeSantis also has not said whether he will run. Other names in the mix include Nikki Haley and two figures now seen as Trump political enemies—Mike Pence and Liz Cheney. Insider recounts that things got nasty between Trump and Cruz during the 2016 race, especially when Trump called the senator's wife "ugly" and Cruz called Trump a "pathological liar." But a new book by Paul Manafort asserts that the pair patched things up after Trump apologized for his insults, per the Guardian, which obtained an excerpt. (Read more Ted Cruz stories.)