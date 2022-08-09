2 Years' Worth of Alex Jones' Texts Given to House Jan. 6 Panel

(Newser) – After months of working to get access to them, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Monday received more than two years' worth of Alex Jones' text messages, sources say. The messages, which were turned over to the committee by a lawyer for the plaintiffs suing Jones for his remarks about the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting, only include messages going up to mid-2020. The New York Times reports that's "disappointing" to House investigators, who are most interested in his messages from the weeks immediately prior to, and the day of, the riot.

Instead, the messages the committee was given are from before Jones got involved with planning the march on the Capitol, but they do show Jones was in touch with allies of Trump including Roger Stone, a source says. The Sandy Hook lawyer said in court last week that he would turn over the texts to the House panel unless the judge in the case objected, and Jones' lawyer asked her to block the other side from doing so, but on Friday, she said she did not object and would not come between the Sandy Hook lawyer and Congress. The lawyer had previously explained in court that he obtained the messages when one of Jones' lawyers "messed up" and sent Jones' phone data to him, CNN reports.