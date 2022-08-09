Street Outlaws Star Killed While Filming Show

(Newser) – Street Outlaws: Fastest in America is a reality show about the world of street racing, and tragically, street racing got one of the stars of the series killed early Sunday outside Las Vegas. Ryan Fellows was racing another driver while filming for the Discovery show, in the 8th out of nine planned races for the night, sources tell TMZ. Sources say he somehow lost control of his car near the finish line, it rolled and then burst into flames, and bystanders couldn't get him free in time.

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," says Discovery in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." The 41-year-old leaves behind a wife and two kids, according to a GoFundMe campaign for his family. Other drivers have wrecked while filming for the Street Outlaws franchise, in 2015 and again earlier this year. The franchise premiered in 2013 and there are now four Street Outlaws shows, NBC News reports. Fellows appeared as a guest racer in Street Outlaws: Memphis, and was now competing in the third season of Fastest in America for a top prize of $100,000. (Read more reality shows stories.)