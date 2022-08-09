John Travolta Pays Moving Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

(Newser) – Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, and her Grease co-star was one of the first to pay tribute. John Travolta played Danny Zuko and Newton-John played Sandy Olsson in the enduring 1978 hit. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote in an Instagram post. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again." He added: "Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John."

Newton-John and Travolta reunited many times over the years, including for a Meet N Grease sing-along event for 20,000 fans in Florida in 2019, Deadline reports. In 2018, when they marked the 40th anniversary of the film's release, Travolta told E! News that his favorite part about filming was "meeting Olivia, beyond a shadow of a doubt." Newton-John said, "I have to say the same because John talked me into doing it and that was a magical day."

On Instagram, Chloe Lattanzi shared a series of photos of herself with her mother over the years, People reports. Variety rounds up many more celebrity tributes to Newton-John, who was 73. "My heart is broken," tweeted singer Richard Marx. "Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day." Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge tweeted: "Journey well, dear friend. She was one of the first to reach out to me after my cancer diagnosis. What a beautiful woman and special talent. Hard to know what to say. She will be missed." (Read more Olivia Newton-John stories.)