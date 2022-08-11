Her Photo Was Used for Story About 'Fat' Women. Now She's Suing

(Newser) – Head over to the Economist's July article about "why women are fatter than men in the Arab world" and you'll see, at least as of this posting, a photo of Enas Taleb. Now the well-known Iraqi actress and talk show host is suing the media outlet for allegedly violating her privacy. She says the photo was used without her consent, and also that it was used with no context, the BBC reports. The article does mention her, stating as one of its reasons that curves are considered attractive by some: "Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, an actress with ample curves (pictured), as the ideal of beauty," it reads.

Taleb tells New Lines magazine that it's curious the article specifically focuses on women in her part of the world rather than in America or Europe, and calls the article an "insult to the Arab woman in general and Iraqi women in particular"—criticisms that were shared by many commenters on social media as well. She also says she's healthy and perfectly happy with her appearance, but that she's been bullied as a result of the article, which she says uses a photoshopped picture of her. (Read more lawsuit stories.)