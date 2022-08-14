Bullet Train Keeps Its Lead

'Maverick' bounces back to third place on a slow weekend
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 14, 2022 1:10 PM CDT
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Bryan Tyree Henry, left, and Brad Pitt in a scene from "Bullet Train."   (Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures via AP)

(Newser) – The Brad Pitt action film Bullet Train led all movies in ticket sales for a second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a quiet spell in theaters and incredible staying power allowed Top Gun: Maverick to rocket back into third place in its 12th week of release. After launching the previous weekend with about $30 million at the box office, Bullet Train pulled in $13.4 million in its second go-around, the AP reports. David Leitch's assassin-crowded film, made for $90 million, has grossed $54.4 million in two weeks for Sony Pictures. Globally, Bullet Train has grossed $114.5 million.

Three new films went into wide release, but none cracked the top five films. The slowdown—an expected but still acute late-summer downturn in big releases—gave plenty of airspace for the year's biggest movie, Maverick, to make another fly-by in theaters. Nearly three months after opening in May, Paramount Pictures put the Tom Cruise sequel back on a number of large-format screens and increased its theater count from 2,760 to 3,181. It came away with $7.2 million, bringing its cumulative total to $673.8 million. Paramount's biggest smash ever, Maverick sits at seventh all-time in domestic box office, not accounting for inflation, right above Titanic and just below Avengers: Infinity War.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Bullet Train, $13.4 million.
  2. DC League of Super-Pets, $7.2 million
  3. Top Gun: Maverick, $7.2 million.
  4. Thor: Love and Thunder, $5.3 million.
  5. Nope, $5.3 million.
  6. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $4.9 million.
  7. Where the Crawdads Sing, $4 million.
  8. Bodies Bodies Bodies, $3.3 million.
  9. Elvis, $2.6 million.
  10. Fall, $2.5 million.
