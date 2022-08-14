Bullet Train Keeps Its Lead

(Newser) – The Brad Pitt action film Bullet Train led all movies in ticket sales for a second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a quiet spell in theaters and incredible staying power allowed Top Gun: Maverick to rocket back into third place in its 12th week of release. After launching the previous weekend with about $30 million at the box office, Bullet Train pulled in $13.4 million in its second go-around, the AP reports. David Leitch's assassin-crowded film, made for $90 million, has grossed $54.4 million in two weeks for Sony Pictures. Globally, Bullet Train has grossed $114.5 million.

Three new films went into wide release, but none cracked the top five films. The slowdown—an expected but still acute late-summer downturn in big releases—gave plenty of airspace for the year's biggest movie, Maverick, to make another fly-by in theaters. Nearly three months after opening in May, Paramount Pictures put the Tom Cruise sequel back on a number of large-format screens and increased its theater count from 2,760 to 3,181. It came away with $7.2 million, bringing its cumulative total to $673.8 million. Paramount's biggest smash ever, Maverick sits at seventh all-time in domestic box office, not accounting for inflation, right above Titanic and just below Avengers: Infinity War.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

