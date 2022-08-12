At Mar-a-Lago, Agents Were Looking for Nuclear Docs: Sources

(Newser) – The FBI was looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons when agents searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Monday, according to sources who spoke to the Washington Post. The sources didn't give many details, including whose nuclear weapons the documents might refer to or whether any such documents were actually recovered, and neither the Justice Department, the FBI, nor Trump himself has commented on the report. But others who spoke to the newspaper said that if the report is true, the DoJ might believe the top-secret information would be dangerous in the wrong hands and would want to move very quickly to secure it.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland made what the Post calls an "unusual public statement" announcing that he "personally approved" the decision to seek a search warrant. He also asked a court to unseal the warrant due to the high level of public interest in the case, and on Thursday night, Trump said he would not oppose any attempt by the DoJ to release the warrant, Insider reports. "Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Release the documents now!"