Europe's Drought Is Probably Worse Than You Think

(Newser) – From dry and cracked reservoirs in Spain to falling water levels on major arteries like the Danube, the Rhine, and the Po, an unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of the European continent, the AP reports. It is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires, and threatening aquatic species. There has been no significant rainfall for almost two months in Western, Central, and Southern Europe. And the dry period is expected to continue in what experts say could be the worst drought in 500 years.

. Climate change is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation, thirsty plants take in more moisture, and reduced snowfall in the winter limits supplies of fresh water available for irrigation in the summer. Europe isn't alone in the crisis, with drought conditions also reported in East Africa, the western United States, and northern Mexico. It's set to get worse. The European Commission’s Joint Research Center warned this week that drought conditions will get worse and potentially affect 47% of the continent. Andrea Toreti, at the European Drought Observatory, said a drought in 2018 was so extreme that there were no similar events for the last 500 years, "but this year, I think, it is really worse." For the next three months, "we see still a very high risk of dry conditions over Western and Central Europe, as well as the UK,” Toreti said.