Driver Kills Himself After Ramming DC Barrier: Police

(Newser) – A man drove his car into a barricade near the US Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air from the burning car before fatally shooting himself, police said. It happened just before 4am at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in Washington, the AP reports. It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Authorities said that the man, whose identity has not been released, crashed into the barricade and that as he was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The driver then began shooting, firing several shots into the air as police approached. Capitol Police said the man shot himself as the officers neared. He was later pronounced dead. Police said that "it does not appear the man was targeting any member of Congress" and that investigators are examining the man's background as they try to discern a motive. Both the House and Senate are in recess, and few staff members work in the Capitol complex at that hour. Authorities said that no other injuries were reported and that police do not believe any officers returned fire. The attack is reminiscent of one in April 2021, when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint, killing an 18-year veteran of the force.