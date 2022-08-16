Boston Harbor Cop's Strange Rescue: a Wedding

When the groom's boat broke down, officer Joe Matthews stepped up
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 16, 2022 2:22 PM CDT
This photo provided by the Boston Police Department shows from left, Patrick Mahoney, Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney, and Boston police officer Joe Matthews on the dock at Thompson Island in Boston Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.   (Boston Police Dept. via AP)

(Newser) – Officers with the Boston Police Department's harbor patrol unit are accustomed to helping boaters in distress, but last weekend officer Joe Matthews came to the rescue of a groom in danger of missing his own wedding, per the AP. Patrick Mahoney was scheduled to get married on Thompson Island in the middle of Boston Harbor on Saturday, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was already waiting broke down, police explained in a social media post.

It gets worse. The groomsmen, photographer, DJ, and floral arrangements were all stuck on the mainland due to the breakdown. Enter Matthews, who transported more than a dozen people to the island on his police boat so Mahoney's marriage to Hannah Crawford could go on as scheduled. “They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mahoney told the Boston Globe. Matthews was only too happy to help. “It was good to get a nice call for a change and help people out,” he said. “They seemed happy, and we were happy we could do it. It all worked out.”

