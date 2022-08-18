Reporter's Big Slide Does Not End Well

Dodgers' reporter David Vassegh breaks 2 bones and cracks 6 ribs in Milwaukee
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2022 2:13 PM CDT

(Newser) – A reporter for Los Angeles Dodgers' telecasts is getting more attention than he anticipated after going down the famous big slide at the Milwaukee Brewers' home field. David Vassegh's trip down mascot Bernie Brewer's slide went a little haywire at the end, resulting in two broken bones in his right wrist along with six cracked ribs, reports the AP and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. You can watch it here—it may help to know that Vassegh himself is now laughing about it. "I'll learn not to do my own stunts from now on," he says. Vassegh's mishap took place before Wednesday's game, and, impressively, he was back to work by the fifth inning. (Read more Los Angeles Dodgers stories.)

