It's a COVID Rebound for Jill Biden

(Newser) – Days after testing negative for COVID-19, Jill Biden received a positive result Wednesday on an antigen test. "This represents a 'rebound' positivity," a White House spokesperson said. Biden, 71, has no symptoms, the statement said, and plans to remain isolated at home in Delaware, USA Today reports.

"The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing, and close contacts have been notified," said Kelsey Donohue. White House aides said President Biden, who returned to the White House from Delaware on Wednesday, tested negative. After an earlier bout, Jill Biden had been cleared to leave isolation on Sunday.