It's a COVID Rebound for Jill Biden

First lady will stay in isolation in Delaware
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2022 2:47 PM CDT
It's a COVID Rebound for Jill Biden
President Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden walks toward Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Aug. 10.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(Newser) – Days after testing negative for COVID-19, Jill Biden received a positive result Wednesday on an antigen test. "This represents a 'rebound' positivity," a White House spokesperson said. Biden, 71, has no symptoms, the statement said, and plans to remain isolated at home in Delaware, USA Today reports.

"The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing, and close contacts have been notified," said Kelsey Donohue. White House aides said President Biden, who returned to the White House from Delaware on Wednesday, tested negative. After an earlier bout, Jill Biden had been cleared to leave isolation on Sunday. (Read more Jill Biden stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X