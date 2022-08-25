Olivia Wilde Talks ‘Vicious’ Serving of Custody Papers

(Newser) – Amidst a wide-ranging interview with Variety, Olivia Wilde addressed the moment she was served with custody papers while onstage presenting at CinemaCon in April. "I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious," she says, noting that she continued on with her presentation, to all appearances unfazed, because she "had a job to do" and is "not easily distracted." "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me," she continues. "I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Though she doesn't name him in the interview, that relationship is the one she was in from 2011 to 2020 with Jason Sudeikis; the papers were regarding his petition to have their two children live with him in New York, a petition that was eventually dismissed by a judge at Wilde's request. She says they now split custody, with the children alternating weeks spent with each parent. When they're with her, she says, she cooks every breakfast, handles every bedtime, and drives them to school each morning. "They are my world. They are my best friends," she says. The full interview has more on the CinemaCon incident, plus a lot about Harry Styles, though not much that's actually about Wilde's romance with him. (Read more Olivia Wilde stories.)