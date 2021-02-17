Olivia Wilde's Post About Harry Styles Causes Drama

(Newser) – Like so many things these days, it all started with an Instagram post. Olivia Wilde on Monday lavished praise on Harry Styles (her rumored boyfriend, and also a supporting actor in the movie she's directing) for bucking a troublesome trend in Hollywood. "Most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," she wrote, "which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories." Styles, however, had no problem allowing a woman (Don't Worry Darling's star, Florence Pugh) "to hold center stage." Cue backlash ... and then backlash to that backlash. As BuzzFeed reports, the initial furor had to do with the low standards men are held to, with many fuming that Wilde was heaping praise on Styles for doing the "bare minimum."

But then came the critics who had something to say about those complaints. Many of them pointed out that Wilde fired the film's previous male star, Shia LaBeouf, and was likely referring to him without actually naming him. "olivia shading men in hollywood (shia labeouf) for being unwilling to step back while women take the lead and the media trying to say she’s only praising her boyfriend is PEAK misogyny," reads one sample tweet. Another calls attention to their observation that many of the critics of Wilde are women, and wonders, "why do yall hate women so much?" Meanwhile, Wilde and Styles have apparently moved in together, per Page Six, while People has a picture of the two embracing as Don't Worry Darling wrapped filming over the weekend. (Read more Olivia Wilde stories.)