Uvalde Survivor Receives Applause, and a Hand, at Game

(Newser) – A 10-year-old girl who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has been honored by the Houston Astros as their hero. Mayah Zamora threw out the first pitch before the game Tuesday in Houston against the Minnesota Twins, was named hero of the month by the Carlos Correa Foundation, and learned of a group effort to help her and her family, per KTRK. Mayah underwent surgery more than 20 times while spending 66 days in the hospital after being wounded in her classroom at Robb Elementary School. On July 29, she became the last survivor to leave the hospital after the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers. The child had been shot in the hands, arms, chest, and back.

But Mayah couldn't go home. She learned while in the hospital that the man who shot her and killed her friends and teachers lived only blocks from her family and said she was unable to return to her house, per CNN. So donors provided a grant for temporary housing. And on Tuesday, the foundation announced that it will build and furnish a new home for Mayah and her family. She can pick a location "where she feels comfortable," the group said. "I could never begin to imagine everything she has gone through," said Correa, who no longer plays for the Astros but was back for the game, "and we feel that this is one thing we could do to try to alleviate some of her pain."

In addition to the foundation, donors include Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation and players on the Astros and Twins. At Robb, Mayah was an honor roll student, belonged to the robotics club, and played softball, soccer, and basketball and participated in gymnastics. Her teacher had just nominated her for student council. She wore an Astros jersey and cap at the stadium, attended batting practice, and was cheered by the crowd. Correa, her host, said it was an important day for him, and he wanted to make it "extra special" for Mayah. "We want to celebrate life and celebrate her life," he said. (Read more uplifting news stories.)