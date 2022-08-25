Home Alone Brother Accused of Rape

(Newser) – Actor Devin Ratray, best known for playing Kevin McCallister's bullying older brother Buzz in the Home Alone franchise, has been accused of rape and is the subject of a police investigation. Lisa Smith says Ratray raped her in New York City in 2017. After she saw that Ratray had been arrested in Oklahoma and charged with domestic violence in an unrelated incident involving his girlfriend last year, she got in touch with New York prosecutors to ask why the police report she filed in 2017 had not been pursued. She says she was told that authorities incorrectly believed she did not want to press charges, so the case was closed, CNN reports. Authorities are now investigating, however.

Ratray told CNN last week that he recalled the night in question with Smith, with whom he'd been friends for 15 years at the time, but says they did not have sex and denies her accusations. Smith says she believes Ratray drugged her drink. "I remember waking up and I couldn't move. I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch," she says, adding that the ensuing alleged assault felt like an "eternity." She tells CNN she went so far as to travel from out of state for interviews with investigators in Manhattan about the case, giving them clothes she was wearing that night for possible DNA testing, and says she's "confused" as to why the probe was not pursued. (Read more sexual assault stories.)