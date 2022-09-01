'Needless to Say, the Addressee Was Quite Startled'

Live lizards were mailed to the wrong address near New York City
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 1, 2022 4:55 PM CDT
Uninvited Lizards Arrive at Wrong Address
Part of the unexpected delivery.   (Facebook/Port Chester Police Department)

(Newser) – Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City. "Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box," Port Chester police wrote on Facebook. Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container, the AP reports. However, there were apparently more reptiles not pictured. "If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department," police wrote. They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping. (Read more lizards stories.)

