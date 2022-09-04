The Weeknd Ends Concert on Third Song

(Newser) – Three songs into his Los Angeles concert on Saturday night, the Weeknd called it off. The singer walked offstage in the middle of "Can't Feel My Face," then came back out a moment later, after the lights went up, to say that he wanted to apologize personally to the sold-out audience at SoFi Stadium, KTLA reports. "I don't know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice," he said. "This is killing me. I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

The Inglewood crowd responded with boos and gasps when the singer said he'd make sure fans get their ticket money back and added, "I'll do a show real soon." He later tweeted a statement saying: "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped." There was no word on whether the issue would affect future concert dates, per the Los Angeles Times. Ticketmaster listed the Weeknd's next concert on the "After Hours Til Dawn" on Sept. 13 in Sweden. He seemed to have no vocal problems the night before at SoFi. Critic Mikael Wood wrote in the Times that "his singing carried emotion with a laser-like intensity, particularly in the wistful 'Out of Time' and 'I Feel It Coming,' even amid the boomy atmosphere of a stadium." (Read more the Weeknd stories.)