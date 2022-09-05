(Newser) – Former President Trump had some new slams for a onetime ally over the weekend, and a surprise semi-olive branch for another. Newsweek reports that Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, blasting Fox News for what he claims is kowtowing to "the Democrats and the Democratic agenda." "Gets worse every single day," he sniffed, accusing Fox of giving Dems who appear on the cable network "softball questions," while GOPers "get creamed." "Not an easy place to be as a Republican," he noted, with an added criticism of "all of the 'pervert' purchased ads" and of an "unwatchable" Karl Rove, the Republican strategist who appears on Fox as a contributor.

Then came something most people probably didn't expect to ever hear. "If 'low ratings' CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!" Trump wrote. The reference to a CNN shift to becoming a more conservative network follows the exit of multiple prominent CNN staffers, including media reporter Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Harwood, in what some fear is a "purge" under new chief Chris Licht of any employees who appear too left-leaning, per the Washington Post.

Trump's relationship with CNN has long been contentious, with him often accusing the network of being "fake news" and calling reporters there an "enemy of the people." He even once tweeted out a short video depicting himself giving a beating to a foe in the wrestling ring, with the CNN logo superimposed on his opponent's head. The Independent notes that several big names have been sharing concern over CNN's apparent wading into more conservative waters. "As of now, I'm reluctant to accept any more @CNN interview invitations," Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe tweeted Sunday. And veteran journalist Dan Rather noted on Friday: "What is going on at CNN? It's a serious question."