(Newser) – A news anchor in Oklahoma who stumbled over her words during a live news broadcast on Saturday morning says she was suffering the "beginnings of a stroke." KJRH anchor Julie Chin said she "felt great" ahead of the news cast but suddenly experienced symptoms that "seemed to have come out of nowhere." "First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb," Chin wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. "Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter." Footage shared by Today and the Independent shows her struggling to report on an event in Tulsa.

"I'm sorry. Something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody," she said before directing cameras to a meteorologist, the Washington Post reports. Co-workers immediately called 911, Chin wrote a day later. "Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke," she continued. "There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine." Test results have "all come back great." Chin—who asked viewers to be on the lookout for signs of a stroke, including loss of balance, changes in eyesight, facial drooping, and "slurred/confused speech"—added she would be back to work in a few days.