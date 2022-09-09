Steve Jobs' Daughter Posts Meme Mocking New iPhone

(Newser) – Steve Jobs' youngest child responded to Apple's Wednesday announcement of the new iPhone 14 with a meme mocking the latest version of the smartphone. The widely-shared meme shows a man holding up a new shirt that is identical to the shirt he's already wearing, and it reads, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today." Eve Jobs, 24, posted it to her Instagram story Wednesday, putting the Stanford University grad/accomplished equestrian/model/social media influencer in alignment with many others on social media who believe the new phone is too similar to the last version to warrant its price tag, Fortune reports.

Business Insider calls Eve Jobs' snark "poignant," since "critics have said in the past that the tech company has lost some of its innovative prowess since Jobs left in 2011 and Tim Cook took over as CEO." TMZ agrees: "It's a tongue-in-cheek statement from Eve, but since many people believe Apple innovation took a hit when Steve died ... his daughter's jab hits a little harder." Jobs' daughter revealed in a recent Vanity Fair profile that, yes, she owns an iPhone, Newsweek reports. She says it's "a beautiful reminder for me every day. All day, every day. It really is. It makes me feel warm."