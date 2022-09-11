Unconventional Horror Film Wins Weekend

(Newser) – The horror film Barbarian won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office persisted. Director Zach Cregger's debut from Disney's 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and opened Friday on 2,340 screens. The film tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house weirdly occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård) in a half-ruined section of Detroit. It goes on to subvert several horror conventions, the AP reports. Barbarian nearly earned back its $10.5 million budget in its first weekend.

Coming in a distant second, but playing on just 810 screens, was Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, an Indian, Hindi-language fantasy epic from Star Studios, another subsidiary of Disney. The film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, about a DJ named Shiva who discovers a connection with the element of fire and an ability to awaken a supernatural, super-powerful weapon, earned $4.4 million in its first weekend in North America. More quiet weeks likely lie ahead before a surge of expected big earners, including Halloween Ends and Black Adam, arrives in October. Soon after that, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicks off the holiday box office season and an even bigger round of expectations.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

