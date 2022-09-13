R.Kelly Juror Has Panic Attack

(Newser) – Four hours into closing arguments in the R. Kelly trial Monday, a juror had a panic attack and was excused by the judge and replaced with an alternate. "I’ve been advised she said she can’t go on one minute more," said the judge before replacing Juror 44, a white woman, with Juror 83, a white man. The female juror had approached court officials during a break in the proceedings, the Daily Beast reports. The child pornography and obstruction of justice trial continued after the development, NBC News reports. Kelly, his former business manager, and another former associate are all on trial; only Kelly's former business manager took the stand, however. (Read more R. Kelly stories.)