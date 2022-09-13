R.Kelly Juror Has Panic Attack

Juror is excused after closing argument incident
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 13, 2022 1:00 AM CDT
R.Kelly Juror Has Panic Attack
In this courtroom sketch, the front of the courtroom is blocked off as a sexually graphic video clip is played for the jury during R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago.   (Cheryl Cook via AP)

(Newser) – Four hours into closing arguments in the R. Kelly trial Monday, a juror had a panic attack and was excused by the judge and replaced with an alternate. "I’ve been advised she said she can’t go on one minute more," said the judge before replacing Juror 44, a white woman, with Juror 83, a white man. The female juror had approached court officials during a break in the proceedings, the Daily Beast reports. The child pornography and obstruction of justice trial continued after the development, NBC News reports. Kelly, his former business manager, and another former associate are all on trial; only Kelly's former business manager took the stand, however. (Read more R. Kelly stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X