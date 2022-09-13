Fetterman Must Resolve 'Unsettling' Health Concerns

(Newser) – Mehmet Oz, aka "Dr. Oz," has taken a lot of grief lately in his campaign for the Senate in Pennsylvania. But the editorial board of the Washington Post thinks the GOP candidate has a legitimate beef in demanding that Democratic rival John Fetterman agree to multiple debates. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, and his campaign has been cagey about the details from the get-go. While the Democrat has reluctantly agreed to one debate in mid- or late October (after early voting has started), that's not good enough, write the editors. "Since returning to the campaign trail, Mr. Fetterman has been halting in his performances," the editorial says. "He stammers, appears confused and keeps his remarks short."

Fetterman also acknowledges struggles with "auditory processing," which makes it hard for him to process questions, at least temporarily. "We wish him a speedy, full recovery—but the lingering, unanswered questions about his health, underscored by his hesitation to debate, are unsettling," write the editors. Fetterman is asking voters to give him a six-year term. At the very least, they should be able to watch him debate Oz multiple times before deciding whether he's up to the task. The editorial also faults Oz for "sophomoric and unseemly" comments about Fetterman's health, particularly because he is a doctor himself. "Both candidates have something to prove to voters, and there is no better forum than a debate."